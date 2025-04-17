Announcing Fight Paperwork Beta: AI Streamlining Healthcare Claim Appeals For Providers

The SF Team

- Holden Karau (CEO)SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the success of Fight Health Insurance , we're proud to announce the beta launch of Fight Paperwork , a specialized agentic platform designed to empower healthcare professionals in the unique battle against claim denials. Say goodbye to the frustrating and time-consuming process of generating appeals – and huzzah to our helpful AI tool.Fight Health Insurance launched in June 2024 and has helped generate appeals to thousands of denials, empowering patients and allowing them to focus on their health. We've helped with appeals across almost all major insurance companies including United Healthcare, Kaiser, Humana, BlueCross/BlueShield affiliates, etc.During these first few months we've also had over 600 healthcare professionals sign up to be notified when the professional version is available, showing how strong the demand is for tools like this.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by healthcare professionals, Fight Paperwork aims to alleviate the administrative burden of claim denials-so practitioners can focus on delivering quality care without constantly worrying about getting paid. Beyond the time and burnout, the financial toll is staggering: providers lose billions of dollars every year appealing denials, according to a report from Premier. Meanwhile, Becker's Hospital Review names denials as the #1 challenge facing revenue cycle management (RCM) teams today.What is Fight Paperwork?Fight Paperwork is a cloud-based platform, born from the insights gained through Fight Health Insurance, offering an integrated workflow to:- Automate Appeal Generation: Leverage domain specific intelligent AI agents to quickly generate comprehensive and compliant appeal letters.- Centralize Denial Management: Securely store and organize all denial documentation in one accessible location.- Streamline Data Extraction: Automatically extract relevant information from claim denials and patient records.- Enhance Collaboration: Facilitate seamless communication and collaboration between staff members involved in the appeal process with ability to loop in patients for more context.Why a Beta rather than a“full” version?We've gained a lot of insight from the thousands of appeals our system has helped people craft at Fight Health Insurance. But we're well aware this only scratches the surface of the denials faced in American healthcare. We're a small scrappy team with many of us in San Francisco, but we're also realistic enough to know that we're not going to be able to do everything right immediately.- Expect more bugs during this phase (but also you can message the CEO & CTOs directly)- Some tasks still require support help (like adding a new practice administrator)- Appeal status tracking is currently manualIn addition, for the most adventurous, we're working on a new model which has better iterative questioning based on the denial plus professional voice we want feedback from professionals on before we think it's ready for prime time.Join the Fight Against Denials!We invite healthcare professionals to join the Fight Paperwork Beta and experience a more efficient and effective appeal process. To sign up for the beta program, please visit and feel free to reach out to our 'support team'-which, for now, is the whole company 😄-with any feedback, questions, or successes (even just a“huzzah!”). We're listening 😀PricingDuring beta, we're offering:- 30-day free trial- No credit card required (Though credit cards are appreciated 😅)After the free trial:- $25/month per practice- $10 per appealWhile in the beta we will be adding additional features to be added à la carte.Our Vision:We dream of a world where generative AI doesn't just supercharge the status quo to make it marginally cheaper-but actually makes things better. Like, let's stop using these amazing tools just to help giant systems say“no” more efficiently. Let's build things that challenge the mess, uplift people, and bend the arc of bureaucracy toward usefulness."Having witnessed the challenges faced by patients through Fight Health Insurance, we understand the critical role healthcare providers play in advocating for their patients," says Holden Karau, CEO at Fight Health Insurance. "Fight Paperwork is our commitment to empowering healthcare professionals with the tools they need to overcome claim denials and ensure patients receive the care they deserve."Fight Paperwork is the logical continuation of our mission of enabling people to focus on care, not administration.About Fight Health InsuranceFight Health Insurance builds tools to simplify healthcare's administrative mess and empower both patients and professionals. We've each experienced the frustrations of dealing with insurance-whether from car crashes, loved ones' terminal diagnoses, or just routine chaos. Our two products are Fight Health Insurance (for patients) and now Fight Paperwork (for professionals).Team Pull Quotes:“Almost every time I mention what we are working on to a health care professional they get excited” – Holden Karau (CEO)“It seems like everyone we talk to has either their own personal story or a loved one who has had a health insurance denial journey” – Warrick (CTO)“We are at an inflection point with new technology and this is our chance to improve the status quo” – Holden Karau CEO“There are few things in life better than being able to bring your passions into the workplace, while also feeling like you're helping to create real change for others, and being a part of something bigger than yourself.” – Terra Peterson (Head of Customer Operations & Engagement)Fight Health Insurance Patient Quotes:“I routinely recommend FHI to friends and family!”“I am amazed that a service like this exists. After submitting my appeal, I received a call the follow day.... that my appeal was approved...”“I just wanted to thank you for creating this tool! I was able to get a claim reversed where I would have had to pay $1000, and now that it's reversed I'm only paying $20!!! WOW!”“It's f***d and I appreciate what you're doing :-)”

