Schneider Electric Unveils Ecoconsult To Modernise Data Centre Infrastructure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Schneider Electric has launched EcoConsult for Data Centers, a consulting service aimed at enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of data centre operations. This initiative seeks to address challenges such as ageing infrastructure and operational uncertainties by providing comprehensive strategies tailored to the evolving needs of data centre operators.

The service offers a suite of solutions, including audits, digital twin technology, system studies, and design consultations. These tools are designed to identify inefficiencies, improve asset health, and reduce carbon footprints. By implementing EcoConsult's recommendations, businesses can achieve up to a 30% reduction in operational expenditure, a 35% decrease in electrical energy losses, and a 20% improvement in system reliability.

