Medmira And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Reveal® G4 HIV-1/2 Rapid Test For Department Of Defense

Lovell® Government Services and MedMira Inc., a leading provider of rapid tests, have announced a partnership aimed at serving federal healthcare systems.

- said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LovellGovernment Services and MedMira Inc. a leading provider of rapid tests announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as MedMira's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.The RevealG4 HIV-1/2 antibody rapid test (RevealG4 HIV) is the world's fastest HIV rapid test. Based on MedMira's patented Rapid Vertical Flow Technology, the RevealG4 HIV offers a simple testing solution with immediate results which do not fade away. Therefore, offering the best rapid testing solution which is FDA approved since 2004. The RevealG4 HIV is offered in three convenient formats (Point-of-Care finger-stick whole blood, Laboratory format Serum/Plasma and venipuncture whole blood) to accommodate any health care setting without the need for timing devices. With its unique built-in procedural and reagent control line, an operator can be assured that each test has been performed correctly.A unique feature of MedMira's patented technology is the elimination of the prozone (hook) effect, a known common issue in traditional serological tests, where a high concentration of antibodies can lead to false-negative results. MedMira's technology avoids this by ensuring antibody binding occurs in a controlled, localized environment, while excess antibodies are washed away. The result is a highly accurate test that maintains reliability across a wide range of antibody levels.As MedMira's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. MedMira is now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We're proud to partner with MedMira to bring an advanced rapid testing solution to federal healthcare providers. The speed and reliability of their RevealG4 platform supports clinicians in making timely decisions and improves the care experience for our veterans,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“MedMira is proud to partner with Lovell Government Services, SDVOSB, to support Federal procurement needs through their eCAT, GSA, and VA FSS contract vehicles,” said Nicole Crenshaw, VP of Commercial Operations at MedMira. "This strategic partnership provides us with the critical reach into key government markets, enabling greater access to our innovative diagnostic solutions where they're needed most.”About MedMiraMedMira is the developer and owner of Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF)Technology. The Company's rapid test applications built on RVF Technology provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant diagnosis for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold under the Reveal, Multiploand Miriadbrands in global markets. MedMira's HIV rapid test has been the first approved in Canada and the second HIV rapid test approved in the United States.For more information visit medmira. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.For Media Inquiries:Markus Meile...902-450-1588About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more atFor Media Inquiries:Jeff McKay...850-912-4680

