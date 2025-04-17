403
Akshar Herbs And Spices Unveils Anti Stress Tea Herbal Tea - A Natural Nighttime Ritual For Restless Sleepers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York City, USA - April 17, 2025 - As sleepless nights and high-stress lifestyles become more common, Akshar Herbs and Spices introduces a thoughtful solution rooted in ancient herbal wisdom: Anti Stress Herbal Tea, a caffeine-free, all-natural herbal tea blend designed to help people unwind, rest deeply, and wake up refreshed. This new product reflects a growing shift among health-conscious consumers toward clean, plant-based solutions for sleep and stress-without relying on pills or chemicals.
Relax and unwind with Stress Relief Tea, a calming herbal blend featuring Tulsi (holy basil), marigold, lemongrass, and butterfly pea flowers. Hand-picked, sundried, and expertly blended, this caffeine-free tea promotes tranquility and well-being. Rich in antioxidants, it helps reduce stress, calm the mind, and support restful sleep. The vibrant colors of marigold and butterfly pea create a visually stunning brew, while the citrusy lemongrass adds a sweet, refreshing taste. Enjoy a soothing cup of this anti-stress tea to find your moment of peace and relaxation.
"We created "Anti Stress" not just as a tea, but as a full-circle wellness experience," said, founder of Akshar Herbs and Spices. "People today are searching for ways to disconnect from constant noise and stress. With Anti Stress, they can establish a calming nightly routine that feels good, tastes great, and works naturally."
True to the brand's mission, Anti Stress is made using only 100% natural ingredients with no caffeine, additives, or artificial flavors. Every herb is carefully sourced from sustainable farms, harvested at peak potency, and hand-checked for quality. The product is packaged in eco-conscious materials, aligning with the values of today's mindful consumers who care about health and the environment. Available in biodegradable tea bags, Anti Stress supports easy use and versatility for any bedtime ritual.
The launch of Anti Stress comes at a time when functional, wellness-focused teas are gaining global momentum. With the herbal tea market projected to exceed $5 billion by 2027, Akshar Herbs and Spices is well-positioned to meet the demand for transparency, sustainability, and results-driven products. More than just a tea company, Akshar continues to uphold the holistic health principles of Ayurveda, blending time-tested tradition with modern-day wellness goals.
Anti Stress is now available online at , with global shipping and bundle packs designed for long-term sleep support.
About Akshar herbs and spices
Akshar Herbs and Spices, LLC, is a family-run Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) supplying high-quality tropical dried fruit snacks, herbal teas, loose leaf teas, gourmet vanilla beans, spices from the rich soils of Africa to nourish the West's health and tastes. With a focus on authenticity, sustainability, and superior taste, Akshar continues to innovate within the food and beverage industry.
Media Contact:
Mr. Samir Pandya
...
516-524-7425
Akshar Herbs and Spices
Company type: Private
Industry: Herbal Products
Founded: 2018
Headquarters: Long Island, New York, U.S.
Products: Herbal Teas, Coffee, Dried Fruits, Loose Leaf, Spices, Vanilla Beans
Website:
Akshar Herbs and Spices is a minority, women-owned business specializing in herbal products sourced from small farmers in Uganda. Akshar Herbs and Spices offering top-quality organic products such as herbal teas, coffee, dried fruits, and spices to consumers worldwide.
