Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Shell Kramatorsk District, Leaving Two Dead

Russian Forces Shell Kramatorsk District, Leaving Two Dead


2025-04-17 06:10:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Kramatorsk district in the Donetsk region, leaving two people dead and two others injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, posted this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"At least two people were killed and two others wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Kramatorsk district," Filashkin wrote.

He specified that in the town of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district, the invaders killed a 53-year-old man and injured two others. The attack caused damage to five apartment blocks, one private house, four garages, and four cars.

Read also: Drone attack on Dnipro : Injury toll rises to 31

Additionally, a 60-year-old man was killed in Rusyn Yar, part of the Illinivka community, where eight private houses were damaged.

Filashkin reiterated his call for residents of the region to evacuate to avoid exposing themselves to mortal danger.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region over the past day, while six others were wounded.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin

MENAFN17042025000193011044ID1109441159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search