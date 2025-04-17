Russian Forces Shell Kramatorsk District, Leaving Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Kramatorsk district in the Donetsk region, leaving two people dead and two others injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, posted this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"At least two people were killed and two others wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Kramatorsk district," Filashkin wrote.

He specified that in the town of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district, the invaders killed a 53-year-old man and injured two others. The attack caused damage to five apartment blocks, one private house, four garages, and four cars.

Additionally, a 60-year-old man was killed in Rusyn Yar, part of the Illinivka community, where eight private houses were damaged.

Filashkin reiterated his call for residents of the region to evacuate to avoid exposing themselves to mortal danger.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region over the past day, while six others were wounded.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin