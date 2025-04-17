403
Georgia Hosts Trilateral Meeting with Azerbaijan, Armenia on Regional Cooperation
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Tbilisi will be the venue for a trilateral meeting involving representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Ani Badalyan, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the discussions will take place at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Badalyan noted that the agenda will center on examining opportunities for regional cooperation, although further specifics were not disclosed.
This meeting comes just a day after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili held discussions in Baku, where both leaders underscored the significance of upholding peace and security in the South Caucasus.
