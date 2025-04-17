403
Beijing Criticizes U.S. Tariff Hikes as "Numbers Game," Warns of Further Retaliation
(MENAFN) China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday vehemently denounced the latest US tariff hikes on Chinese imports, labeling them a "numbers game" and accusing Washington of using tariffs as a "weapon" to “coerce and bully others.” The statement came in response to the White House's recent disclosure that some Chinese imports now face a maximum tariff of 245%.
“You should probably ask the US side as to how they arrived at that figure,” the ministry spokesperson stated, referring to the escalated levies. They asserted that “the US’ extortionate tariff hikes on China have become a numbers game, which economically does not make much actual difference anymore, except further demonstrating how the US weaponizes tariff to coerce and bully others."
The White House fact sheet on Tuesday revealed the 245% figure, which includes a 125% reciprocal tariff reportedly imposed this month, as well as an additional 20% tariff related to fentanyl. This figure significantly exceeds the previously reported upper limit of 145%.
Beijing has already raised its tariffs on all US imports to 125% and indicated it would not implement further increases, acknowledging the detrimental impact of tariffs on trade relations between the world's two largest economies.
“Tariff and trade wars have no winners. China does not want to fight those wars but neither are we afraid of them," the ministry declared. "If the US continues to play this numbers game with tariffs, it will simply be ignored. But if the US continues to inflict actual damage on China’s rights and interests, China will respond with resolute countermeasures and will stand our ground to the end."
The day prior, China urged the US to cease its "maximum pressure" tactics and "blackmail" in trade talks, countering recent remarks from US President Donald Trump suggesting that "the ball is in China’s court."
The day prior, China urged the US to cease its "maximum pressure" tactics and "blackmail" in trade talks, countering recent remarks from US President Donald Trump suggesting that "the ball is in China’s court."
