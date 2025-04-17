Shanxi Province temples: Source Wikipedia

David Piesse, Marco Polo 700 Foundation Trustee on a visit to Shanxi Province

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / --[London, April 17, 2025] – The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is proud to announce a ground-breaking initiative that merges AI technology with human artistic expression. The initiative consists of a digital art competition organised in conjunction with Shanxi Province Hong Kong Connect. The Foundation wishes to incentivise entrants with knowledge of Shanxi Province where East West cultural exchange first occurred in 770 BC.Shanxi Province is a plateau province of North China with ancient sites including Pingyao, a preserved old walled town dating from the Ming and Qing dynasties, circa 1370. On the outskirts are sprawling old merchants' mansions including the Qiao Family Courtyard. Taiyuan, the modern provincial capital, is known for its temples and the Shanxi Museum, which houses expansive collections of regional artifacts dating back to prehistory.At the heart of this initiative is the integration of generative AI innovation. Entrants to the competition are encouraged globally, according to the principles of the Foundation, and should use technologies such as Open-AI and Deepseek to generate digital art in a bid to promote culture and diversity.The Marco Polo 700 Foundation's bespoke tokenised system will transform the digital twins of Shanxi artifacts into artistic expressions, for example an emperor silk gown, painting or Chinese calligraphy, as well as Western arts or artifacts that existed during Marco Polo's 14th century Renaissance period. The Foundation will also incentivise the common belief story that Marco Polo discovered the art of spaghetti making, which derived from Shanxi noodles, and which he first introduced to Italy on his return to Europe.The Foundation's trustee, David Piesse, said:“In partnership with Shanxi Hong Kong Connect, the Marco Polo 700 Foundation will demonstrate the importance of cultural exchange and diversity to promote fair trade between East and West to leverage Shanxi cultural history.Cynthia Zhu, co-chair of the Foundation Cultural Exchange Committee and CEO of Shanxi – HK Connect said:“We are very excited to be part of this important East West cultural exchange and look forward to the benefits it can bring to the young students entering the AI digital arts competition.”The Marco Polo 700 Foundation remains committed to empowering young artists and fostering creativity through innovative initiatives. It invites high school students from around the world to join this exciting journey and showcase their talent in this groundbreaking digital art competition. The competition will launch in the Summer of 2025 and students and teachers who are interested in the competition can pre-register on the Marco Polo 700 Foundation's website: from the first week of May.For media inquiries, please contact:...For more information on the MarcoPolo700 Foundation please visit:

Florian Ehrbar

MarcoPolo700 Foundation

+61 415 056 054

