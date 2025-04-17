403
California Becomes First State to File Lawsuit Trump Over Tariffs
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, California made history as the first U.S. state to file a lawsuit against Leader Donald Trump regarding his application of tariffs.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared in a video message, “Today, I announced a lawsuit on behalf of the State of California, suing the Trump administration.”
The legal complaint, submitted to a federal court, disputes the president’s use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) to enact tariffs without the endorsement of Congress.
Governor Newsom emphasized California's significant role in both national and international commerce, asserting that the state would bear the brunt of the economic fallout. “California is the largest manufacturing state in our union, one of the largest trading partners around the globe.
No state will be impacted more than the State of California, as it relates to the unilateral authority that's been asserted by the Trump administration to impose the largest tax increase in modern American history,” he said.
As the fifth-largest economy on the planet, California contends that pivotal sectors—ranging from high-tech industries in Silicon Valley to its vast agricultural network—could face immense financial harm due to unstable trade relations.
The suit reflects a growing legal opposition to the administration’s approach, following a comparable case brought earlier in the week by American corporations.
