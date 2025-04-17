Kinaxis Inc. To Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On May 8, 2025
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, May 8, 2025
|
TIME:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
CALL REGISTRATION:
|
|
WEBCAST:
|
(available for three months)
Advance call registration
Participants must register in advance for the live call. After registering, instructions on how to join the call will automatically be emailed, including dial-in information as well as a unique pincode. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique pincode, will be entered directly into the conference. It is recommended that you register for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .
