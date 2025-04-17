403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dax Forecast Today 17/04: DAX Continues To Look (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- As you can see, we went back and forth during the course of the session here on Wednesday, as we are trying to break out, but there are a lot of concerns near the 21,500 euro level as it is a major resistance barrier. If we were to break above there, then the 50 day EMA is firmly in the sights of the market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment