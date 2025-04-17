‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’ Is A Must-Watch Film, Says Tamil Actor Sarathkumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Tamil film actor and politician Sarath Kumar has praised director Ram Jagadish's recently released Telugu film, 'Court: State Vs A Nobody', saying the film was a 'must watch'.

Taking to his X timeline, Sarathkumar wrote,“Watched the Telugu film 'COURT' last night, an excellent film with a much needed message to the society in general, it is about youngsters, adolescence, parenting, above all knowing the law. A quote from the film "An uneducated person should also know law" was enlightening. There is lots more in the film which teaches analytical decision making and also helps developing a never give up attitude and finally that we all should believe "Truth will prevail". Kudos to the entire team well steered by director Ram Jagdish. A must watch film!”

The hit film, which has been presented by Telugu actor Nani and which deals with the misuse of the POCSO Act, has come in for widespread appreciation from men's rights activists as well.

Director Ram Jagadish had in an interview disclosed that the spark for the story came when he came across a case in real life.

Ram Jagadish had then said,“When I learned about that case, I began wondering if this could really happen. Over time, I learned that there were many more such cases. I also researched several POCSO cases. There are hundreds of such cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I read many case files for this story. I thought I could tell a good story with the material in all the case files. So, all of them were made into one story, which has now been presented on screen.”

Court – State Vs A Nobody is a courtroom drama with a beautiful love story that deals with the misuse of the POCSO act. The film, which was presented by Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, featured Priyadarshi in the lead role.

The film, which hit screens this March 14, has been produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni.