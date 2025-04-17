Al Rayan Bank Diamond Sponsor For 'Trade And Treasury Transformation Summit 2025'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber and Al Rayan Bank recently signed an agreement for Diamond Sponsorship of the“Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025.”

Held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, the summit is organised by Qatar Chamber and the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar), and will take place on May 7 at the InterContinental Doha Hotel.

The summit brings together a host of key experts and speakers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and beyond to discuss the latest trends and visions in the trade sector. It focuses on digital transformation in the area of banking transactions, along with its role in bolstering the capabilities of treasury staff in firms through the provision of innovative and smart cash and payment solutions. On this occasion, Qatar Chamber General Manager Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori commended Al Rayan Bank's Diamond Sponsorship of the summit, emphasizing that it reflects the bank's commitment to supporting the development of the trade sector-particularly in areas such as trade finance, sustainable treasury, and related topics. He highlighted that the summit will explore key developments in the sector through panel discussions featuring prominent business leaders and experts, providing a platform to exchange views, ideas, and experiences.

Omar Al Emadi, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer at Al Rayan Bank, stated:“We are honored to be the Diamond Sponsor of the first-ever Qatar Trade & Treasury Transformation Summit - a landmark event that reflects our commitment to leading digital transformation within Qatar's financial sector.