403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Foreign Minister Reaffirms Russia's Role in Global Food Security
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored Russia's crucial role in promoting global food security.
During a meeting with regional representatives in Moscow, Lavrov reflected on the previous gathering held in November, which focused on enhancing international collaboration in agriculture, a concept known as Agricultural Diplomacy.
"The recommendations made during that meeting became instrumental in the relevant regional agencies’ work, providing a roadmap for their activities," he remarked.
He also pointed out that “Russian regions’ robust engagement has contributed to the progressive consolidation of the country’s standing in foreign agricultural markets, deepening our cooperation with Global Majority countries on a broader scale.”
Lavrov stressed that "Russia has been performing its obligations under international contracts in good faith. We are among the key actors when it comes to guaranteeing food security."
Furthermore, he noted that the meeting's agenda included discussions on humanitarian aid for individuals who uphold traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.
"The Foreign Ministry participates in the work of the center that facilitates the relocation and adaptation of foreign nationals who decide to take advantage of the opportunity created by the Executive Order on Traditional Values to move to Russia and obtain Russian citizenship," he elaborated.
Lavrov emphasized that the main goal is to create clear, accessible, and supportive conditions for those moving to Russia, especially for individuals from countries where "unnatural models of behavior, lifestyles and destructive neoliberal attitudes" are being "aggressively imposed, causing serious damage to people’s moral health."
During a meeting with regional representatives in Moscow, Lavrov reflected on the previous gathering held in November, which focused on enhancing international collaboration in agriculture, a concept known as Agricultural Diplomacy.
"The recommendations made during that meeting became instrumental in the relevant regional agencies’ work, providing a roadmap for their activities," he remarked.
He also pointed out that “Russian regions’ robust engagement has contributed to the progressive consolidation of the country’s standing in foreign agricultural markets, deepening our cooperation with Global Majority countries on a broader scale.”
Lavrov stressed that "Russia has been performing its obligations under international contracts in good faith. We are among the key actors when it comes to guaranteeing food security."
Furthermore, he noted that the meeting's agenda included discussions on humanitarian aid for individuals who uphold traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.
"The Foreign Ministry participates in the work of the center that facilitates the relocation and adaptation of foreign nationals who decide to take advantage of the opportunity created by the Executive Order on Traditional Values to move to Russia and obtain Russian citizenship," he elaborated.
Lavrov emphasized that the main goal is to create clear, accessible, and supportive conditions for those moving to Russia, especially for individuals from countries where "unnatural models of behavior, lifestyles and destructive neoliberal attitudes" are being "aggressively imposed, causing serious damage to people’s moral health."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment