Hong Kong Tech Companies Set Sights On Southeast Asia And Beyond At GITEX Asia 2025

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2025 – The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) will lead a delegation of 15 innovative tech companies to GITEX Asia 2025, taking place from 23-25 April, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The HKSTP Pavilion will highlight the breadth of HKSTP's portfolio, including AI, telecommunications, and green and construction tech from 15 park companies. The Pavilion will also spotlight Hong Kong's vibrant innovation ecosystem, showcasing market-ready solutions poised to make waves in Southeast Asia.

HKSTP: Gateway to Global Success

HKSTP is a trusted partner for tech companies scaling internationally, offering end-to-end support from research and development to commercialisation and market entry. For the Southeast Asian I&T community, HKSTP offers a proven springboard to refine their offerings, secure funding, and expand regionally – including access to the vast Mainland China market through Hong Kong's unique position as a gateway to China. By leveraging this strategic edge, HKSTP equips tech companies with resources, including networking opportunities, and tailored support to navigate the complexities of regional markets amidst economic shifts.

A group of innovative companies from HKSTP are gearing up to participate in the prestigious Supernova Pitch Competition at GITEX Asia. The lineup includes HairCoSys Limited, Neuron Operations Limited, Pantheon Lab Limited, EC Innovations Limited, FJ Dynamics International Limited, Green Vigor Limited, Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics, I2COOL Limited, Altai Technologies Limited, and eSIX Limited. These companies will showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for recognition among global peers.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, “We're excited to debut at GITEX Asia, bringing Hong Kong's innovative spirit to this dynamic region as we continue to go global. Our ecosystem blends R&D expertise, talent development, and market access, positioning us as a top international innovation and technology hub that empowers tech companies to expand their reach beyond borders.”

The HKSTP Pavilion at GITEX Asia 2025 will highlight potential technologies, featuring tech companies like Pantheon Lab Limited, which uses deep learning for AI-driven visual content. EC Innovation Limited transforms wastewater into nutrient-rich irrigation solutions. eSIX Limited offers high-speed and ultra-reliable networking solutions for smart cities and industries. These tech companies, alongside the full delegation, showcase HKSTP's commitment to fostering solutions for global challenges – from sustainability to digital transformation.

Innovation in the Spotlight

HKSTP's collaborations with partners provide a platform for tech companies to showcase their innovative ideas at regional events such as IBEW in Singapore and Techsauce Global Summit in Thailand. At GITEX Asia 2025, HKSTP tech companies will also participate in the esteemed Supernova Pitch Competition, inspired by Expand North Star in Dubai, solidifying their presence in the regional market.

GITEX Asia 2025, the anticipated Asian edition of GITEX GLOBAL, will bring together over 700 leading tech companies, including over 400 innovative tech companies and 250 investors from more than 60 countries. With a focus on AI, telecommunications, Cloud, Data Centres, Cybersecurity, HealthTech, and Fintech, GITEX Asia 2025 offers startups a unique opportunity to connect with industry experts, explore new opportunities, and share their innovations.

Appendix: List of 15 exhibiting park companies at GITEX Asia 2025