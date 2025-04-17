403
South Korean Police Fail in Search Operation at Ex-President Yoon’s Office
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, South Korean police faced obstacles while trying to conduct a search and seizure operation at the presidential office and residence of ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Security personnel stationed at the presidential estate prevented the operation from proceeding, resulting in its failure.
The Presidential Security Service argued that the locations and items in question were associated with military or official secrets, which led them to deny police access. After a tense standoff that lasted 10 hours, law enforcement was forced to abandon their mission.
The police were seeking evidence related to Yoon's alleged interference with the execution of an arrest warrant issued on January 3 by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and the police.
This operation is part of a larger investigation into Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law on December 3 of the previous year. Previous attempts by the police to conduct search and seizure operations at both the presidential office and residence have also met with failure.
