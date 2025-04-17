Centerpoint Energy Adds New Board Members, Manuel Miranda And Laurie Fitch



Election of new directors further advances CenterPoint's utility and customer-focused strategy New Directors bring deep experience in utility industry, operational rigor, infrastructure resiliency, hurricane and emergency response, and financing strategy

HOUSTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its on-going refreshment process of its Board of Directors, CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP ) today announced that its shareholders elected two new members to its Board. Manuel ("Manny") Miranda, a 40-year veteran of NextEra and Florida Power & Light and Laurie Fitch, senior advisor at PJT Partners, a global, advisory-focused investment bank, join CenterPoint's Board effective April 16, 2025.

Consistent with its utility-focused strategy, CenterPoint has been delivering on its objective of divesting non-regulated and non-core businesses to invest in resilience, reliability and safety of its system and to fuel the company's long-term growth potential, all for the benefit of its customers and communities. Today's announcement continues to demonstrate progress on that strategy and particularly on the company's vision to build the most resilient coastal grid in the country.

"We are witnessing the most transformational era in our industry in the last 80 years and our Board must reflect the experience needed to meet the opportunities and challenges that we will face in the next decade. Both Manny and Laurie are well-respected thought leaders in the energy industry. They both possess a wealth of experience, and they are a perfect fit for CenterPoint's Board," said Phillip R. Smith, CenterPoint Energy's Independent Board Chair, "Each of them brings decades of relevant experience and knowledge in the utility and infrastructure sectors, especially when it comes to system reliability, infrastructure growth, climate resilience, and long-term financing strategy. We could not be more pleased to have them join us at this time."

Regarding his appointment, Miranda said, "I am honored to be joining CenterPoint's Board and bringing my perspective to the table on the critical resiliency work the company is delivering for their customers along the Gulf Coast. As we all work together to support the company's goal of building and maintaining the most resilient coastal grid in the in the nation, I look forward to sharing my experience of helping harden grids and accelerating post-event restoration efforts in climate vulnerable states."

Regarding her appointment, Fitch said, "CenterPoint has one of the strongest growth outlooks in the industry and I'm grateful to be joining the company at such pivotal time. I look forward to working with the other directors as we continue to support management in addressing the resiliency and growth opportunities of the business."

About Manuel Miranda

A 40-year veteran of the utility industry, Manny played an integral role in driving growth and resiliency at Florida Power & Light. He led many of the efforts behind changing the company's and industry's approach to hurricane resiliency. He and his teams developed groundbreaking solutions that significantly improved the organization's ability to withstand the impact of hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, including embarking on a 20-year journey to harden the overall Florida grid. During his career, he led planning, preparation and restoration efforts for 47 tropical storms and hurricanes from Hurricane Andrew (1992) to Hurricane Ian (2022). Manny's expertise and contributions in the field have been recognized industrywide.

Manny holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Miami and a Master of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University (NSU). He previously served on the Board of Governors for NSU's H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship. Additionally, he has previously served as president of both the Southeastern Electric Exchange and the Association of Edison Illuminating Companies boards.

About Laurie Fitch

Laurie Fitch is a career investor-turned-advisor with a focus on the global power sector. She is a senior advisor at PJT Partners, having previously served as a partner. Prior to joining PJT Partners, Ms. Fitch worked for Morgan Stanley, most recently as co-head of the Global Industrials Group in Europe. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Ms. Fitch spent most of her career as an analyst and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners and TIAA-CREF, where she was one of the largest investors in the global industrials, utility and infrastructure sectors. Laurie is a Non-Executive Director of Man Group plc and EDPR. She previously served as Non-Executive Director of EDP.

Laurie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies and a Master of Arts from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. She is also a trustee of The American University in Cairo.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of December 31, 2024, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy .

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our strategic, growth and capital plans, longer-term resiliency plans, and future performance and financial results, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release or the date that such statement is made, as applicable. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives, restructurings, joint ventures, acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses involving CenterPoint Energy or its industry; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

