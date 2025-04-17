Recharge Announces AI-Powered Concierge SMS At Chargex Global Conference



AI-powered Concierge SMS: During the conference's product keynote, Recharge announced Concierge SMS , an AI-powered conversational subscription concierge. Unlike traditional script-based autoresponders, Concierge SMS uses AI to converse with customers in natural language to address their requests in a more personalized, efficient way. AI-powered Concierge SMS is currently available to a limited number of brands with more being added on a rolling basis.

Top-tier speaker lineup: This year's ChargeX speakers included global entrepreneur, pop culture icon and Founder of 11:11 Media and Parívie Paris Hilton, along with Recharge brands including Mammoth Brands, Oats Overnight, Cymbiotika, Bobbie, fatty15, Nulastin, Topicals, and Clearly Filtered. These industry leaders covered topics that are top-of-mind for ecommerce brands, including how to build loyalty, boost conversions, and drive retention. Expert subscription advice: Conference attendees had the chance to connect with Recharge executives, receive subscription audits, and network with leaders from top brands and partners across the ecommerce ecosystem.

"ChargeX brings together some of the brightest and most forward-looking minds in ecommerce, so it was the perfect moment to unveil our AI-powered Concierge SMS. It's just one example of the enormous impact AI can have in the ecommerce space," said Oisin O'Connor, Recharge's co-founder and CEO. "AI-powered Concierge SMS makes managing subscriptions as easy as dashing off a quick text to a friend. That's the kind of efficient, intuitive technology that allows our brands to maximize LTV by enhancing their customer experience, giving them a strong and lasting foothold within their customer base to power growth."

"Clients don't like to wait, and Concierge SMS handles everything they need instantly. Tasha, our AI concierge, is now their best friend," said Sahara Lotti, founder and CEO of Lashify, an early adopter of Concierge SMS. "They feel taken care of with Concierge SMS, which is really all customers want. It's incredible-can't get any better than that."

For more information about AI-powered Concierge SMS and to sign up for the waitlist, visit .

Recharge is simplifying retention and growth for innovative ecommerce brands. As the #1 subscription platform, Recharge is dedicated to empowering brands to easily set up and manage subscriptions, create dynamic experiences at every customer touchpoint, and continuously evaluate business performance. Powering everything from no-code customer portals, personalized offers, and dynamic bundles, Recharge helps brands seamlessly manage, grow, and delight their subscribers while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers more than 20,000 brands serving 100 million subscribers, including quip, Blueland, Apothékary, Hello Bello, and Chamberlain Coffee.

