Cloudforce Launches Nebulaone® On Microsoft Azure: The Leading AI Gateway For Higher Education

Accelerating AI Innovation Across Campus

nebulaONE is a multi-modal GenAI interface that empowers students, faculty, staff, and researchers to harness the leading AI models to reimagine learning experiences and institutional efficiency. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure, nebulaONE offers a secure, private platform that integrates seamlessly with existing campus environments, enabling compliance with privacy laws like FERPA, GDPR, and HIPAA.

A Game-Changer for Higher Ed

nebulaONE is more than just an AI tool-it's a gateway to all the best AI capabilities currently on offer. Designed as an aggregated AI platform, it allows institutions to:



Leverage AI Flexibly – Choose from dozens of leading AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Mistral, DeepSeek, and others to build custom AI experiences that fit unique campus needs.

Maintain Strict Budgets – Implement strict usage limits per user, paying only for the actual consumption of cloud resources, versus traditional per user per month licensing.

Stay in Control – Keep institutional data secure and compliant by deploying both the platform and AI models privately behind each organization's firewalls, with enterprise-grade data protection from Microsoft. Trust in AI – Built with Microsoft's Responsible AI principles, nebulaONE includes safeguards against bias, misuse, and data leakage.

UCLA Anderson Case Study: A Success Story

The eBook, "Accelerate AI Innovation Across Campus with nebulaONE® by Cloudforce ," details how UCLA Anderson School of Management successfully implemented nebulaONE to boost efficiency and enhance the academic experience. Facing security and privacy concerns with public AI platforms, UCLA Anderson chose nebulaONE for its fully managed AI platform, seamlessly deployed in Azure with enterprise-grade security and privacy.

In just two months, UCLA Anderson launched its first GenAI chatbot to support MBA students with their capstone projects. With expert training from Cloudforce, the school quickly expanded its AI capabilities, developing additional AI-powered experiences for students and faculty. This initiative has earned UCLA Anderson a reputation as a leader in AI within higher education.

And UCLA Anderson is just the beginning. Cloudforce is also working with the London Business School, Cal State Fullerton, and the University of Maryland, among dozens of other leading institutions to bring secure, scalable AI to campuses across the country. Now collaborating with over a quarter of the top 25 R1 research universities in the U.S., Cloudforce and Microsoft are enabling rapid adoption of Azure's AI capabilities via nebulaONE, redefining AI-driven education and research.

Jumpstart Your Campus AI Journey

The nebulaONE microsite provides additional information on how institutions can get started in just a few weeks, often with no up-front investment or commitment required. From deploying AI Agents in hours, to unifying data insights for staff, to offering "AI for All" equitably, Cloudforce and Microsoft are empowering institutions to maximize their investments in Generative AI, and foster a culture of innovation at an affordable price.

Discover More

For more detailed information or to request a customized demo, visit the nebulaONE microsite at . Explore the benefits of powering your institution with Azure's leading AI capabilities and learn about Microsoft's commitment to empowering responsible AI adoption in their eBook, available to download from the Microsoft site here .

About Cloudforce

Based in National Harbor, Maryland, Cloudforce is a nationally acclaimed consultancy, systems integrator, and independent software vendor, specializing in cloud infrastructure deployment, management, and security. With an exclusive focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, and a commitment to democratizing AI for all, Cloudforce stands as a leader in navigating the complexities of cloud and AI technologies, serving some of the world's most recognized brands and the nation's most notable educational institutions.

Contact:

Arija Rahman

[email protected]

(202) 803-6500

SOURCE Cloudforce