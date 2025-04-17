ROE Dental Laboratory And Quoris3d Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Services Across Europe

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our financial investment in Quoris3D, Northern Ireland's premier digital dental lab and a European leader in full arch workflows, will allow both organizations to leverage each other's strengths to bring unique solutions to the EU dental market," said BJ Kowalski, CEO of ROE Dental Laboratory.

Dr. James Hamill, CEO of Quoris3D, added, "It's fantastic to formalize our partnership with ROE Dental Laboratory who we have been working successfully with since 2021. To have such an established and respected partner at our side will bring not only significant advantages to Quoris3D but more importantly these advantages will filter through to our customers."

The partnership comes at an opportune time as Quoris3D prepares to expand its state-of-the-art facility. Through this alliance, ROE plans to further develop its European market relationships and presence via Quoris3D's enhanced product portfolio and service capabilities. The two companies are the licensees of CHROME GuidedSMILE's US patented & EU registered full-arch, stackable surgical guide solution. Both ROE and Quoris3D feel this partnership will help leverage this innovative system through Quoris3D's education platforms and manufacturing prowess, to deliver enhanced full arch services to dental professionals throughout Europe.

Dental professionals across Europe will benefit from the combined expertise of both industry leaders, resulting in superior products and services that enhance patient outcomes.

