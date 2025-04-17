San Francisco's Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility Earns Envision Platinum Award From The Institute For Sustainable Infrastructure

San Francisco's Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility Earns Envision Platinum Award

One of only two wastewater treatment plants in California to achieve a Platinum Award level, the

climate-forward facility sets a new standard for sustainable wastewater treatment.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's (SFPUC) new Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility, now under construction, has earned the prestigious Envision Platinum Award , marking a significant milestone in sustainable water infrastructure. Given by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), the Envision Platinum Award, recognizes projects that demonstrate exceptional environmental, social and economic benefits.

To obtain this designation, projects must complete independent verification through the ISI to confirm the project was delivered sustainably. According to the ISI, only three wastewater treatment plants in the United States have earned an Envision Platinum Award, with Treasure Island becoming the second in California. The project is being delivered by PCL Construction, Inc., an industry leader in water and wastewater infrastructure construction, in partnership with Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering.

The $165 million wastewater treatment facility is part of a major redevelopment project for Treasure Island. The island is being transformed into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood with up to 8,000 new homes, public spaces and commercial developments. The new facility, scheduled to be completed in 2026, will replace an aging wastewater treatment plant. It is designed to process up to 3.9 million gallons of water per day, providing reliable and sustainable services for future residents.

To achieve an Envision Platinum Award, SFPUC, PCL and Stantec prioritized sustainable design and construction practices that reduce environmental impact and enhance community benefits.

Key innovations include:



Reduce operational water consumption: The project team completed a water inventory that showed more than 61 million gallons of water are needed annually to operate the wastewater treatment facility. However, they identified strategies to reduce potable water use by more than 98% of that baseline, saving over 60 million gallons per year. The remaining 2% of potable water used will be captured, treated and reused as utility water for the facility or recycled water for landscape irrigation and toilet flushing.



Provide recycled water for the community: The facility will generate between 156 and 357 million gallons of Title 22 recycled water for community use each year.



Biological nutrient removal: The new facility will treat wastewater to a tertiary level, producing high-quality effluent that also undergoes biological nutrient removal. This process reduces biodegradable organic matter, suspended solids and nitrogen in the effluent discharged into San Francisco Bay, lowering the risk of harmful algal blooms.



Stakeholder involvement: The project team has collaborated with organizations representing both current and future residents of Treasure Island. They have also partnered with local nonprofit organizations and school districts to provide funding, volunteer support, training and internships for a wide range of community programs.

Enhance public space and amenities: A key objective of the project is to transform part of a former U.S. Navy site on Treasure Island into public space. The existing gravel lot will be replaced with a modernized wastewater treatment facility that includes wetlands, landscaped areas, visually appealing architecture and public artwork featured on the building facades.

"This award underscores our commitment to environmental leadership," said SFPUC General Manager Dennis Herrera. "This project is delivering San Francisco's first wastewater facility with nutrient removal as we continue to invest in bay health and help address a regional issue. We're also preparing for sea level rise and advancing long-term environmental solutions. This project includes industry-leading water conservation. It will also supply recycled water for irrigation and toilet flushing and transform a former U.S. Navy site into wetlands and public space. This is another example of our commitment to strong environmental stewardship, being a good neighbor, and investing responsibly in San Francisco's future."

"PCL's experience in delivering nearly 500 water and wastewater projects enabled us to implement solutions that achieved an Envision Platinum Award, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable infrastructure," said Richard Hewitt, vice president and district manager for PCL's Civil Infrastructure Division. "Envision is more than just a project milestone-it reflects our role as community builders who prioritize sustainability. It's about making a lasting impact by reducing waste, protecting the environment and enhancing the communities we serve."

"At Stantec, sustainability is at our core, and we are honored to work with partners who share that commitment," said Billy Wong, regional growth leader at Stantec. "We kept the Treasure Island community in mind every step of the way during the design of this project, and we believe it will have a lasting impact."

The Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility is set to become a cornerstone of the island's transformation and long-term sustainability.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $8 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.

About the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) is a department of the City and County of San Francisco. The agency delivers drinking water to 2.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area, collects and treats wastewater for the City and County of San Francisco, and meets more than 75% of the electricity demand in San Francisco. The SFPUC's mission is to provide customers with high-quality, efficient and reliable water, power, and sewer services in a manner that values environmental and community interests, and sustains the resources entrusted to the agency's care. Learn more at .

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do-from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure. We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec or find us on social media .

Media Contact: Elise Harrell, PCL Construction, [email protected] , 503-757-5271

SOURCE PCL Construction

