Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA To Launch Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate And Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts Of A Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 Mg, 10 Mg, 15 Mg, 20 Mg And 30 Mg

MAHWAH, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch[1] of Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg. Glenmark's Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Adderall®[2] Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, of Teva Women's Health, Inc. and the company will begin distribution in May 2025.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2025, the Adderall® Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg market[3] achieved annual sales of approximately $421.7 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg is a highly prescribed medication in the United States. Glenmark is very pleased to be able to help alleviate the shortage this country has been facing with this upcoming launch."

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of cardio-metabolic, respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales in 2023; while Generics Bulletin places it in the Top 50 Generics and biosimilar companies ranked by sales in 2024. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3.3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit . You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References:

1. Glenmark's Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark's approved label.

2. All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

3. Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark's product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, February 2025.

