Home Instead® And Joy Bauer Celebrate The Power Of Cooking For Longevity

As a trusted voice in wellness and a #1 New York Times bestselling author, Bauer has built a career around helping people feel their best through food. Her collaboration with Home Instead centers on a shared belief: healthy aging begins at the table with caregivers helping to lead the way.

"Cooking with–and for–my parents is the ultimate feel-good! It's quality time together, and it enables me to fuel their health and vitality," said Joy Bauer. "I'm excited to team up with Home Instead to demonstrate how nutritious meals can help older adults thrive, using simple and delicious recipes that provide joy at every age."

To mark the start of this meaningful collaboration, Bauer joined Home Instead in New York City for an intimate media event focused on Cooking for Longevity: sharing recipes, meal prep tips from Home Instead Care Pros, and stories that highlight how food can fuel wellness and connection at every age.

With adults over 65 now outnumbering children for the first time in history, the demand for aging support is skyrocketing, while the supply of caregivers struggles to keep up. This collaboration addresses that growing care gap, showing how Home Instead Care Pros can step in to provide vital help with nutrition, meal prep, and daily routines that support healthier aging at home.

"As we face a growing care gap, solutions like nutrition and meal support aren't just nice to have, they're essential," said Seth Sternberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Honor, the parent company of Home Instead. "Our work with Joy Bauer highlights how services like those Home Instead's Care Pros offer can help bridge that gap and empower older adults to stay healthier and more independent at home."

As more people choose to age at home, the support of a Home Instead Care Pro can make this easier. From personal care and medication reminders to companionship, transportation, and nutritious meal preparation, Care Pros help older adults maintain independence, preserve dignity, and continue living life on their own terms.

Home Instead Care Pros support healthy aging through:



Personalized meal planning tailored to dietary needs and preferences

Grocery shopping for fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients

Meal preparation , from simple snacks to full, home-cooked meals

Nutritional encouragement to support smart food choices Hydration support , a key part of daily wellness

"As people age, they may begin to lose the senses or abilities that once made cooking enjoyable or even possible," said Dr. Lakelyn Eichenberger, Gerontologist and Aging Advocate at Home Instead, Inc. "Through our continued partnership with Joy Bauer, and with the help of our Care Pros, we're making it easier for older adults to enjoy nutritious meals that can support longevity, turning everyday moments in the kitchen into opportunities for health, connection, and joy."

To explore featured recipes from the event and learn more about how Home Instead Care Pros can support families with personalized nutrition and care, visit homeinstead .

About Honor Technology and Home Instead

Honor Technology's mission is to change the way society cares for older adults. As a leader in aging care innovation, Honor provides the technology, tools, and services that empower older adults to live life on their own terms. Honor's growing portfolio includes its consumer care brand, Home Instead, Inc., the world's leading provider of in-home care for older adults. With a global franchise network and more than 100,000 Care Pros, Home Instead delivers over 50 million hours of personalized care annually. Together, Honor and Home Instead are setting a new standard for aging in place, backed by powerful technology, compassionate care, and a commitment to aging on your own terms.

Learn more at honorcare and homeinstead .

About Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer is the nutrition and healthy lifestyle expert for NBC's TODAY show. She is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a monthly columnist for First for Women and Savory magazine. Joy is the founder of JoyBauer and a passionate advocate for making healthy food delicious and accessible.

