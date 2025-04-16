Thailand's Fragile Democracy Takes Another Hit With Arrest Of US Academic

MENAFN - The Conversation) Despite the challenges faced by local democratic activists, Thailand has often been an oasis of relative liberalism compared with neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

Westerners, in particular, have been largely welcomed and provided with a measure of protection from harassment by the authorities. Thailand's economy is extremely dependent on foreign tourism. Many Westerners also work in a variety of industries, including as academics at public and private universities.

That arrangement now seems under pressure. Earlier this month, Paul Chambers, an American political science lecturer at Naresuan University, was arrested on charges of violating the Computer Crimes Act and the lèse-majesté law under Section 112 of Thailand's Criminal Code for allegedly insulting the monarchy.

Chambers' visa has been revoked and he now faces a potential punishment of 15 years in jail.

The lèse-majesté law has become a common tool for silencing Thai activists. At least 272 people have been charged under the law since pro-democracy protests broke out in 2020, according to rights groups.

Its use against foreigners has, until now, been limited. No foreign academic has ever been charged with it. Because of the law, however, most academics in Thailand usually tread carefully in their critiques of the monarchy.

The decision to charge a foreign academic, therefore, suggests a hardening of views on dissent by conservative forces in the country. It represents a further deterioration in Thailand's democratic credentials and provides little optimism for reform under the present government.

Thailand's democratic deficit

Several other recent actions have also sparked concerns about democratic backsliding.

Following a visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to China in February, the government violated domestic and international law by forcibly returning 40 Uyghurs to China.

The Uyghurs had fled China a decade earlier to escape repression in the western Xinjiang region and had been held in detention in Thailand ever since. They now potentially face worse treatment by the Chinese authorities.

Then, in early April, Thailand welcomed the head of the Myanmar junta to a regional summit in Bangkok after a devastating earthquake struck his war-ravaged country.

Min Aung Hlaing has been shunned internationally since the junta launched a coup against the democratically elected government in Myanmar in 2021, sparking a devastating civil war. He has only visited Russia and China since then.

A protest against the visit of Myanmar's military leader to Bangkok in early April. Manish Swarup/AP

In addition, the military continues to dominate politics in Thailand. After a progressive party, Move Forward, won the 2023 parliamentary elections by committing to amend the lèse-majesté law, the military, the unelected Senate and other conservative forces in the country ignored the will of the people and denied its charismatic leader the prime ministership.

The party was then forcibly dissolved by the Constitutional Court and its leader banned from politics for ten years.

In February, Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission criminally indicted 44 politicians from Move Forward for sponsoring a bill in parliament to reform the lèse-majesté law. They face lifetime bans from politics if they are found guilty of breaching“ethical standards”.

Even the powerful former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra , who is also the uncle of the current prime minister, is not immune from the lèse-majesté law.

He was indicted last year for allegedly insulting the monarchy almost two decades ago. His case is due to be heard in July .

This continued undermining of democratic norms is chipping away at Thailand's international reputation. The country is now classified as a“flawed democracy” in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index , with its ranking falling two years in a row.

Academic freedom at risk

The lèse-majesté law has always represented something of a challenge to academic freedom in Thailand, as well as freedom of speech more generally. Campaigners against the law have paid a heavy price.

The US State Department has provided a statement of support for Chambers, urging the Thai government to“ensure that laws are not used to stifle permitted expression”. However, given the Trump administration's attacks on US universities at the moment, this demand rings somewhat hollow.

Academic freedom is a hallmark of democracies compared with authoritarian regimes. With the US no longer so concerned with protecting academic freedom at home, there is little stopping flawed democracies around the world from stepping up pressure on academics to toe the line.

The undermining of democracy in the US is already having palpable impacts on democratic regression around the world.

With little international pressure to adhere to democratic norms, the current Thai government has taken a significant and deleterious step in arresting a foreign academic.

In the future, universities in Thailand, as in the US, will find it harder to attract international talent. Universities – and the broader society – in both countries will be worse off for it.