Maternal & Neonatal Health Simulation Lab - Center Of Excellence Inaugurated At Paropakar Maternity & Women's Hospital

Mr. Pradip Paudel, Honorable Minister of Health and Population unveiling the new Maternal and Neonatal Health Simulation Lab

Nepal's first Maternal and Neonatal Simulation Lab opens in Kathmandu to strengthen clinical skills and improve outcomes for mothers and newborns.

- Mr. Pradip Paudel, Honorable Minister of Health and Population, NepalKATHMANDU, BAGMATI PROVINCE, NEPAL, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nepal's first Maternal and Neonatal Simulation Lab - Center of Excellence was officially inaugurated today at Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital by the Honorable Minister of Health and Population, marking a milestone initiative to enhance skills in maternal and neonatal health care service providers. Established with the support of Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital and One Heart Worldwide (OHW), in partnership with USAID and Laerdal Global Health, the lab is the first of its kind dedicated to enhancing clinical skills in maternal and newborn care through hands-on simulation-based training in a structured learning environment.Key stakeholders from the Ministry of Health and Population, various divisions and centers of the Department of Health Services, Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital, development partners, maternal and neonatal health experts, and media personnel attended the inauguration ceremony.“Simulation labs like this will be available in all seven provinces-not just here in Kathmandu. Looking ahead, we are committed to making that a reality through continued collaboration. By expanding access to high-quality clinical training, we can work toward reducing Nepal's maternal mortality rate from 151 per 100,000 to 70 by 2030-and ultimately, to zero.”- Mr. Pradip Paudel, Honorable Minister of Health and PopulationThe lab was developed to address the gap in clinical practice opportunities and continued education, particularly among nurses, midwives, obstetricians, pediatricians, and medical students. This need was identified through multiple consultative meetings with key stakeholders, including hospital leadership, Ministry of Health and Population experts, and technical partners.The lab, equipped with high-fidelity maternal and neonatal mannequins, medical equipment, and audiovisual tools for real-time debriefing and feedback, will provide training in essential and emergency obstetric and newborn care, including postpartum hemorrhage management and neonatal resuscitation.“This simulation lab allows our healthcare workers to learn by doing -recreating real-life medical scenarios, they can build confidence, sharpen decision-making, and strengthen their clinical skills in a safe, supportive environment where no real lives are at risk. It's a powerful step forward for maternal and newborn care, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to One Heart Worldwide, USAID, the Nick Simons Institute, and everyone who helped bring this vision to life.”- Dr Shree Prasad Adhikari, Director, Paropakar Maternity & Women's HospitalAs a Center of Excellence, this lab is expected to become a model for future simulation-based education initiatives across the country. This initiative supports Nepal's commitment to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to maternal and newborn health through education, innovation, and clinical excellence.“Strengthening our maternal and neonatal healthcare workforce is critical, and this lab plays a key role in that effort. As we prepare for future challenges, I urge all stakeholders to ensure the effective utilization and maintenance of this lab and to continue investing in this important work.”- Mr Hari Prasad Mainali, Secretary, Ministry of Health and PopulationOHW originally planned to support the establishment of seven simulation labs across five provinces. However, a recent funding cut from USAID has paused this broader rollout. OHW urges the government, development partners, and all stakeholders to invest in this critical initiative as the need for these resources continues to grow.“This simulation lab is more than just a facility-it is a center of excellence where practice becomes precision, and learning becomes life-saving. We believe it can serve as a national model-helping us build a resilient health system and meet national and global goals for reducing maternal and newborn mortality.”- Mr. Surya Bhatta, Co-Chief Executive Officer, One Heart Worldwide###About Paropakar Maternity and Women's HospitalFounded in 1959, Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital is Nepal's first maternity hospital and a leading center for maternal and child health located in Thapathali, Kathmandu. It provides comprehensive services, including obstetric, neonatal, gynecological, and family planning care, serving thousands of women and newborns every year.About One Heart WorldwideOne Heart Worldwide is an international non-governmental organization that has been implementing maternal and newborn health system-strengthening programs in Nepal since 2010. Their programs target every aspect of the local health systems, including health facilities, government authorities, and communities, to ensure that every woman and newborn can access quality health services no matter where they live.

