HLC & Middleground Capital Retain Highline Outdoor Group To Lead CFO Search

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HLC, one of North America's leading distributors of bicycles, parts, and accessories, has partnered with Highline Outdoor Group to identify its next Chief Financial Officer. This search marks a critical next step in HLC's strategic evolution as it positions for long-term growth in partnership with MiddleGround Capital.

For more than 60 years, HLC has served the cycling industry with unmatched scale and operational strength, supporting over 5,500 independent retailers through a team of 70+ sales professionals and five regional distribution centers. The company's commitment to operational excellence, deep brand portfolio, and customer-first mindset continue to be foundational to its success.

“As HLC enters this next phase of performance and growth, we're looking for a strategic financial leader who will be a true partner to the business,” said Pat McGinnis, CEO of HLC.“We're excited to work with Highline Outdoor Group on this important hire, knowing their deep industry expertise and ability to connect with transformational leadership.”

The incoming CFO will report directly to the CEO and partner closely with both the Board and MiddleGround Capital. This is a pivotal leadership role that will guide financial strategy, optimize cash flow and working capital, and build a high-performing finance function aligned with HLC's commercial and operational goals.

“Pat McGinnis, the CEO, is one of the most grounded and people-focused leaders I've worked with, and has built a strong culture while driving healthy, sustainable growth,” said Tony O'Neill, Founder and President of Highline Outdoor Group.“We're seeking a CFO who can complement that leadership, bring analytical rigor, and lead with both precision and humility.”

