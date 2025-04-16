STEINER-Vision Germany Expands Into The UK With Launch Of STEINER-Vision Germany UK Business Partnership

MENAFN - Pressat), a leading optical business operating in seven countries, is proud to announce its expansion into the UK market with the launch of. This strategic move follows the company's recent regrouping in the UK, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine affordable, high-quality eyewear solutions for customers worldwide.

SuperVista AG CEO and founder Matthias Kamppeter explains what makes STEINER-Vision Germany in the UK so special:

What exactly can the new platform do?

STEINER-Vision Germany UK provides independent opticians with a free platform that enables them to compete with the infrastructure of large chain stores while improving their profitability and efficiency. Through various modules, traditional opticians can attract new customers, retain existing ones long-term, and manage classic administrative tasks easily, digitally, and efficiently. Each optician can book the individual modules separately.

What do the STEINER-Vision Germany UK modules offer interested opticians?

On the one hand, STEINER-Vision Germany UK offers software that organises all ordering and payment processes while managing customer interactions. On the other hand, opticians can access Steiner Vision's high-quality range of lenses, including children's glasses for myopia management and neurolens lenses. These lenses, manufactured in-house to the latest standards, provide affiliated opticians with significantly higher margins compared to other suppliers. Additionally, opticians can pair STEINER-Vision Germany lenses with their frames, expanding their product offering beyond what was available before.

Does STEINER-Vision Germany UK create dependencies?

Not at all. There are no commitments or long-term obligations. Opticians benefit from new customers and increased sales without any contractual dependencies.

Who can join STEINER-Vision Germany in the UK?

Any optician is welcome! Regional exclusivity is a priority, so availability is checked before approval. Interested opticians can contact our team at .... If STEINER-Vision Germany UK is available in their area, opticians can tailor their participation to their needs - whether through our lenses or sales concepts.

For more information visit

What STEINER-Vision Germany UK can offer to the customers?



STEINER-Vision Germany is a renowned optical business model with operations in seven countries. The company provides high-quality eyewear at affordable prices through an innovative direct-to-consumer model.

SuperVista AG continues to redefine the eyewear industry and improve access to vision solutions worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

SuperVista AG

Press and public relations

Julia Abach

E-mail: ...