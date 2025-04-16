Pence 1979 Presents Its New SS25 Social Media Campaign: 'Dress Your Story'

Pence 1979's Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign. Courtesy of Alberto Zanetti.

Pence 1979's Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign. Courtesy of Alberto Zanetti.

Pence 1979's Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign. Courtesy of Alberto Zanetti.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pence 1979 launches its new SS25 social media campaign which - in line with everything that has been said - uses boldly vivid images to showcase the importance of wearing clothes that represent personal subjectivity, becoming an integral part of the feelings and countless engagements of their wearer.A message that is revolutionary in its simplicity, interpreted for the second year running by the authentic gaze of Alberto Zanetti, who - with styling by Gaia Fraschini - has put his name to this campaign.“Being able to conceive the clothes we wear as an integral part of our personality and ourselves lets us face everyday life with all of our purest, truest, and most sincere spirit. Instead of replacing us, clothes need to accompany us as smoothly and consistently as possible,” Kajetana Orsini, Head of Marketing & Communication Pence 1979, said.“Happy to be back alongside Pence 1979. With this campaign, I wanted to celebrate freedom to live and imagine, with absolutely no limits,” said Alberto Zanetti.Fifteen shots that challenge conventional perspectives. In fact, these images can be rotated easily without losing any of their meaning, to offer a brand new and inclusive view. A new way to see the world; one that is open to diversity and free from preconceptions.The new Spring/Summer 2025 collection subverts classic codes to make way for the full expression of contemporary style.The new collection stands out for its misuse of fabrics, a bold style statement. This sees heavy-duty work cotton shaped to dress the Pence 1979 woman in sensual, feminine items. Denim, which is such an integral part of the Brand identity, is served in summer shades of blue and pink.Asymmetries, drapes, staggered lengths, and raw cuts are all a nod to tough, street style, while the denim inspo of the knitwear uses yarns in blue tones and white mélange. Croc prints on leather and cotton; outerwear and overshirts in distressed leather and cloud suede add character and versatility to the collection.About Pence 1979Experimentation, research, tradition, and innovation: the new era of Pence 1979 - the historical Made in Italy brand founded in 1979, which continues to stand out for its ability to reinterpret and update fashion classics - starts here.. New and unexplored paths, able to overwhelm and astonish, eyes looking towards a new future, able to exist in perfect harmony with the urban contemporaneity felt in large cities and with the Brand's heritage.Since 2023, the Brand has been repositioning, to give Pence 1979 products an increasingly identifiable, exclusive character to evolve into a line of versatile products, capable of speaking to an extremely heterogeneous public in which denim trousers - the Brand's identifying garment - are gradually and naturally joined by complementary products. Pence 1979 pursues a philosophy aimed at creating unique products of the highest quality, timeless in style but extremely on trend, thanks to the continuous exchange with the world of fashion, art and design, skilfully integrated into the Pence 1979 world by a new team of designers.About Alberto ZanettiAlberto was born in Cernusco Sul Naviglio in 1977. He grew up in Milan, moving between school and swimming pool. While studying Economics at university, he fell in love with the world of photography, thanks to a lucky meeting in New York with Pierpaolo Ferrari,who offered him the opportunity to work as his assistant, despite knowing almost nothing about photography. The Sliding Doors effect meant that unexpectedly, and without any reason, he left his studies to enter this unknown but fascinating world.After a long period working alongside Pierpaolo as his assistant, he began taking photographs himself. He is passionate about film and prefers to shoot fashion, but he also likes to give a nod to the world of art and portraiture. He has been part of the ToiletPaper Magazine team since its foundation and has also worked with other magazines, including Uomo Vogue, Wallpaper, Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair, Vogue Mexico,... and a range of fashion brands.

Mandie Erickson

Pence 1979

+1 646-479-0777

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.