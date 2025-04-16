Beautiful Destinations And Visit Dubai Launch Content Creator Academy To Shape The Future Of Travel Marketing

Applications open for the Beautiful Destinations Academy in Dubai

The new program will train and certify creators in social-first storytelling, equipping them with the skills to meet evolving demands in tourism marketing.

- Jeremy Jauncey, CEO and Founder, Beautiful DestinationsLONDON/DUBAI, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), in partnership with Beautiful Destinations, has launched the Beautiful Destinations Academy , powered by Dubai - a pioneering professional development program that aims to set new global benchmarks for travel content creation and meet the growing demand for skilled marketing talent in the tourism sector.Watch the launch video here"The launch of this innovative program with Beautiful Destinations is a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity, innovation and excellence in the tourism sector," said Issam Kazim, CEO of Visit Dubai. "By providing a dedicated space for content creators, we aim to amplify Dubai's global appeal and further solidify our position as the best city to visit, live and work in."This aligns perfectly with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and our vision to make Dubai a leading global city for business and leisure. Dubai offers a diverse range of experiences and serves as an ideal platform for creating engaging content. We look forward to working with Beautiful Destinations and creators from around the world to amplify their storytelling globally.""Dubai is a leading innovator in tourism marketing - a like-minded partner that shares our future-focused vision," added Jeremy Jauncey, CEO and founder of Beautiful Destinations. "The travel industry is undergoing a major shift in how destinations attract visitors. Research shows that 76% of travel decisions are influenced by social media, yet only 24% of tourism and hospitality brands have in-house teams capable of producing the kind of content that drives engagement. The academy directly addresses this gap by developing a new generation of specialized talent."Addressing tourism's digital transformationWith digital content now central to travel decision-making, the Beautiful Destinations Academy responds to the need for platform-native, high-impact storytelling that influences today's travelers. The initiative supports Dubai's position as a global hub for the fast-growing creator economy, which Goldman Sachs estimates could reach $500 billion by 2027. It also aligns with Dubai's D33 agenda to position the city as a top destination to visit, live and work.Setting new standards for digital creator excellenceThe academy aims to formalize the travel content creation space by introducing quality benchmarks and structured training specifically for creators in tourism. This brings a level of credibility and professionalism to a field that has largely operated informally.Its curriculum is designed to build both creative and commercial skills through a blend of technical training and marketing fundamentals. Key modules include:Audiovisual content creation across platformsCinematography and shot sequencingPostproduction editing, sound design and narrative developmentEmerging tech and VFX, including AI-assisted creationMarketing strategy and audience engagementTourism industry insights and destination brandingProfessional ethics and business acumenStudents will receive hands-on mentorship from leading experts, including Jauncey himself. Upon completion, they will earn a certificate of participation from the Dubai College of Tourism, a vocational institute focused on building talent in tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and events.Disrupting the tourism marketing ecosystemThe Beautiful Destinations Academy introduces a new model for tourism marketing by creating a pipeline of certified, high-caliber digital creators. The initiative supports long-term industry resilience by addressing skill gaps and fostering a diverse, global creative community.A major priority is inclusivity - ensuring the next generation of travel marketing reflects a broad spectrum of perspectives and aesthetic styles. The program also provides brands and destinations with access to a vetted network of content creators who understand how to drive results."We're essentially creating a new professional category within the tourism ecosystem," said Jauncey. "Our goal is for Beautiful Destinations Academy certification to become the standard for travel content creators - much like other credentials in hospitality and tourism management."Media images available here.About Beautiful DestinationsBeautiful Destinations is the award-winning creative agency behind some of the world's most influential travel content. With a global community of over 50 million followers across social platforms, Beautiful Destinations creates content that inspires people to explore the world.

Megan Benedict

Electric Comms

+1 920-410-9474

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Beautiful Destinations Academy in Dubai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.