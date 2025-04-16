403
Trump Optimistic About Possible Tariff Deal With Japan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday voiced hope that the trade talks with Japan's Minister in charge of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa will lead to a fair deal on tariffs.
"Japan is coming in today to negotiate Tariffs, the cost of military support, and "TRADE FAIRNESS," he wrote on his Truth Social account.
"I will attend the meeting, along with Treasury and Commerce Secretaries (Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, respectively).
"Hopefully something can be worked out which is good (GREAT!) for Japan and the USA," he added.
In a related development, Fox News reported that military support, energy projects and exchange rates are all expected to be on the table during the talks as the countries aim to strike a mutually beneficial deal.
Treasury Secretary Bessent recently told Bloomberg that there is a "first-mover advantage" in trade deals with the White House, something that could make Washington more amenable to Japan.
Meanwhile, Akazawa conveyed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's desire for a "win-win" deal with Washington, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Tokyo's priorities reportedly include measures to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, which could include an increase in U.S. imports to Japan - an outcome Washington would likely support.
Japan was slapped with a 24 percent tariff after Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement.
As of now, the tariff has been paused for 90 days. However, the country still faces the universal 10 percent tariff and, according to the Financial Times, the tariffs on Japanese auto exports remain in place. (end)
