403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Confirms Rome As Venue Of Next Round Of Talks With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 16 (KUNA) -- Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that Rome will be hosting the second round of nuclear talks with the United States on Saturday.
Iran received no request for changing the venue of the talks so far, he told the state-run TV station on Wednesday.
Yesterday Iran said that Oman would host the talks as it did in the first round.
Last Saturday, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Muscat to discuss the prospects of a new deal on Iran's nuclear. (end)
mw
Iran received no request for changing the venue of the talks so far, he told the state-run TV station on Wednesday.
Yesterday Iran said that Oman would host the talks as it did in the first round.
Last Saturday, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Muscat to discuss the prospects of a new deal on Iran's nuclear. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment