Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Confirms Rome As Venue Of Next Round Of Talks With US


2025-04-16 07:07:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 16 (KUNA) -- Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that Rome will be hosting the second round of nuclear talks with the United States on Saturday.
Iran received no request for changing the venue of the talks so far, he told the state-run TV station on Wednesday.
Yesterday Iran said that Oman would host the talks as it did in the first round.
Last Saturday, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Muscat to discuss the prospects of a new deal on Iran's nuclear. (end)
mw


MENAFN16042025000071011013ID1109439032

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search