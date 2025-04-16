403
U.S. Chip Curbs Expose China’S Reliance On Irreplaceable Western Tech
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Nvidia's pre-market shares dropped 7.1% after announcing a $5.5 billion charge tied to U.S. export bans blocking its H20 AI chips from China.
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.3%, while ASML, the Dutch firm supplying 100% of the world's EUV lithography machines, slid 7.6%. Combined, the firms lost $180 billion in market value, part of a $2 trillion semiconductor sector wipeout since January.
The Trump administration's indefinite licensing requirement for Nvidia's China-tailored H20 chips strikes at Beijing's AI ambitions. China accounted for 13% ($17 billion) of Nvidia's 2024 revenue, with $18 billion in H20 orders now frozen.
ASML, whose EUV systems enable sub-5nm chips, faces Dutch export reviews after U.S. restrictions expanded to 140 Chinese fabs. Without ASML's machines-each requiring 100,000 components and $6 billion in R&D over 17 years-China cannot produce advanced semiconductors domestically.
ASML's monopoly stems from unparalleled engineering. Its EUV machines use 13.5nm light, generated by vaporizing tin droplets at 500,000°C with lasers hitting targets moving 200 mph.
Mirrors polished to atomic precision direct the light, achieving 0.1nm alignment accuracy. No Chinese firm replicates this: Huawei's Ascend chips lag Nvidia's H20 by 40% in training speeds, while SMIC's 7nm node-crafted with older ASML DUV tools-consumes triple the power of TSMC's 5nm EUV-made chips.
China's workarounds face hard limits. Domestic lithography firm SMEE aims to produce 28nm DUV tools by 2026, a decade behind ASML's current tech. Even with $143 billion in state subsidies, China's chip equipment imports fell 6% in 2024 as U.S.-allied suppliers withheld upgrades.
China's Struggle for Semiconductor Supremacy
ASML's China revenue will drop from 47% to 20% by 2025, but global sales remain steady at €30-35 billion, underscoring demand beyond Beijing's reach. Washington's 145% tariffs on Chinese electronics aim to cripple export-driven tech growth.
Yet China's AI sector adapts, using stockpiled Nvidi A800 chips and Huawei's inferior alternatives. While firms like DeepSeek claim AI advances on legacy hardware, analysts note a 30-50% efficiency gap versus U.S. rivals.
“China's sprinting in lead shoes,” said Roger Zhou of TechInsights.“Without EUV, they'll dominate legacy chips but miss the AI revolution.” The $627 billion semiconductor industry now fractures.
ASML and Nvidia pivot to U.S., EU, and Asian clients, while China's SMIC ramps 14nm production for appliances and EVs. Huawei's 5G基站 chips, built on SMIC's 7nm process, cost 20% more than Samsung's 4nm equivalents.
Global tech's new reality emerges: China controls low-end output, but advanced innovation stays concentrated where ASML's machines-and their $200 million price tags-remain unchallenged.
