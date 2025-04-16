Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Silvercorp Metals Inc.


2025-04-16 03:14:29
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Silvercorp Metals Inc. : Reports fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $75.1 million, an increase of 76% over the same quarter last year; Ore processed 345,984 tonnes, up 46% over Q4 Fiscal 2024; Silver production of 1.6 million ounces, an increase of 42% over Q4 Fiscal 2024; silver equivalent (only silver and gold) production of approximately 1.9 million ounces, compared to 1.3 million ounces in Q4 Fiscal 2024. Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.16 at $5.47.

