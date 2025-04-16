Ukraine And U.S. Will Soon Sign Economic Partnership Memorandum Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and the United States have made significant progress in drafting an economic partnership agreement and establishing an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. The memorandum is expected to be signed soon.

This was announced by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

“Our technical teams have collaborated extensively on the agreement, achieving significant progress. Our lawyers have made the right emphasis in the draft agreement, and I thank the negotiators on both teams,” she stated.

Following the signing of the memorandum of intent, both sides will continue refining individual clauses, though most provisions have already been finalized. The level of the agreement is expected to be "quite high”, Svyrydenko noted.

Once completed, the agreement will require ratification by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada. It aims to create favorable conditions for investment and economic development in Ukraine while fostering growth for both nations.

"This agreement will open opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine while ensuring tangible economic growth for both Ukraine and the United States," Svyrydenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation presented its proposals for the minerals deal to the United States, which had been prepared and approved in Kyiv. All proposals were discussed, and some agreements were reached.

Considering the specifics of US and Ukrainian legislation, the Ukrainian government allocated UAH 113 million from the state budget reserve fund to establish a unified position for the negotiations. These funds will be used to support consulting services for drafting the agreement.