Lubinets Appeals To UN, ICRC Over Execution Of Ukrainian POW By Russian Forces In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has sent official letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regarding the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) by Russian forces in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

The Ombudsman reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On April 11, three Ukrainian servicemen were on combat mission at a position in Volnovakha district. They were taken prisoner by Russian troops, but one of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was executed by the invaders,” Lubinets informed.

He stressed that this act is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war and a serious war crime under international humanitarian law.

Lubinets confirmed that letters had already been sent to the UN and ICRC demanding immediate attention and action.

“The international community must act now! Russian war crimes must be documented, and those responsible must be held accountable. Pressure on the Russian Federation must be increased to stop the arbitrary executions of Ukrainian POWs,” the Ombudsman stated.

Lubinets also appealed to the public for any information or evidence. Witnesses or anyone with information on the execution of Ukrainian soldiers or violations of rights of Ukrainian citizens are urged to contact Ukraine's Ombudsman Hotline: 0800 50 17 20, or report directly to law enforcement authorities

“These testimonies are crucial to establishing the truth. Such information supports the documentation of war crimes and ensures legal accountability in line with international and national law,” Lubinets emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces reportedly executed an unarmed Ukrainian POW near Rozdolne, in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the war crime.