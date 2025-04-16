Russia Ignoring US Proposal To Halt Strikes In The Air, At Sea, And On Land Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has been ignoring the U.S. proposal to halt strikes in the air, at sea, and on land for 36 days now.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Thirty-six days ago, the United States proposed a complete and unconditional halt to strikes in the air, at sea, and on land. Ukraine accepted this proposal immediately -- more than a month ago. Russia continues to ignore it and still feels no consequences, and this is the key problem," he said.

According to Zelensky, on Wednesday, he discussed with diplomats possible meetings in the coming weeks in Ukraine, in Europe, cooperation with the United States, and relations with other countries that are "strong enough to truly influence diplomacy."

He said that it must be equally clear in all parts of the world that the sole cause of this war is Russia.

During a phone call on Wednesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, President Zelensky discussed the situation in Ukraine, the country's need for air defense systems, tightening sanctions against Russia, and joint steps in response to potential Russian provocations.