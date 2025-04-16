403
Arab Parliament, Russian Duma Highlight Political Solutions For Regional Conflicts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament and the Russian Duma stressed the importance of reaching final political solutions for regional crises, saying that these solutions should not involve foreign interference only to protect the sovereignty of Arab countries.
This came during a meeting between Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi and Russian Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov, which mainly discussed parliamentary affairs and Arab issues.
Al-Yamahi emphasized the Parliament's commitment to enhancing relations with Russia, referring to his successful visit last February that led to a tripartite memorandum of understanding between the Arab Parliament and the Russian Duma and Federation Council.
The Arab Parliament is now seeking observer status with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States, aiming to join the BRICS Plus Parliamentary Forum.
He proposed establishing the Arab-Russian Parliamentary Forum to strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments and expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative for an Arab-Russian summit.
Babakov appreciated the Arab Parliament's dedication and voiced support for the new forum and the Arab Parliament's BRICS Plus membership. He also announced a planned visit to Egypt next year to speak at a plenary session of the Arab Parliament, which Al-Yamahi warmly welcomed. (end) mfm
