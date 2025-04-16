Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) Plans Production In Q3 Of 2025

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is proud to announce it has received its final mining permit, clearing the way for full-scale underground gold production at its high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. The company is targeting initial annual production of approximately 15,000 ounces of gold, with operations expected to commence as early as July 2025.

With infrastructure, equipment, and personnel in place, and a toll milling agreement secured with Nikola Mining, Blue Lagoon is uniquely positioned for near-term production. Final preparations, including installation of a water treatment facility, are currently underway and are scheduled for completion within the next three months.

"Our team has worked relentlessly to bring this project to the production stage," said Rana Vig, CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "Achieving full permitting in British Columbia-where the average timeline can exceed 15 years-in just five years is a testament to our strategic planning, community engagement, and operational discipline."

A Strategic Approach to Gold in a Bull Market

With gold prices recently surging past $3,200 USD per ounce, Blue Lagoon is entering production at an opportune time. The company believes the current market reflects a broader structural shift as central banks and sovereign wealth funds move aggressively into hard assets amid declining confidence in fiat currencies.

"Retail investors haven't caught up yet," said Vig. "But smart money is already positioning for what could be the biggest gold rally in modern history."

As one of only nine fully permitted precious metal projects in British Columbia over the past decade-and with road access, a milling partner, and no need to construct new power infrastructure-Blue Lagoon is set apart from the field. In fact, with an initial capital expenditure of just $3-4 million, the company anticipates generating positive cash flow within the first year of operations.

Future Growth Without Dilution

Blue Lagoon's 22,000-hectare land package includes 15 known high-grade gold veins, covering only 10% of the total property, leaving significant untapped exploration potential. The company's strategy is to self-fund future exploration from production revenue, minimizing shareholder dilution.

Strategic investors including Crescat Capital, Phoenix Gold Fund, and Nikola Mining-who invested $1 million after an on-site visit-underscore confidence in the project's scalability and long-term value.

The Right Investment at the Right Time

"For investors seeking leverage to rising gold prices in a secure, tier-one jurisdiction, Blue Lagoon offers a rare combination: imminent production, clear growth trajectory, and disciplined capital management," added Vig.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

Investor Relations Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Email: ...