USD/RUB Analysis Today 16/04: Important Trading Dept (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/RUB is near the 82.1300 ratio as of this writing. The currency pair continues to demonstrate an ability to remain within the lower part of its price range, and the past couple of days has seen selling momentum increase. Yesterday's lows around the 81.6000 vicinity and today's slightly higher values remain near depths seen on the 18and 19of March.

There has not been a significant amount of progress in the talks between Russia and the Ukraine regarding the ongoing war being fought, but financial institutions appear to be leaning into the consideration that there will not be an escalation of tensions. While the reality on the ground during the war between the two nations certainly remains desperate for many, financial institutions are basing their USD/RUB trading outlooks on financially better days Trend in USD/RUB Remains Intact

The USD/RUB was trading near the 110.0000 to 113.0000 ratios at the start of 2025. The ability of the USD/RUB to traverse downwards with a steady incremental trajectory is clear technically. Day traders will find it difficult to bet on the movement lower in the USD/RUB, because the currency pair moves in small steps, and has a wide spread which must be dealt with by using entry price orders that need patience.

Traders that are using a lot of leverage and aiming for quick hitting trades that capture small movements need to acknowledge they are betting. A trader may have the capability to open a USD/RUB trade and allow it to move over the period of a few days, using extremely conservative leverage and being able to withstand overnight carrying charges from a broker, but this type of trader needs to be well funded Speculative Wagers and the USD/RUB



Financial institutions may continue to look at the USD/RUB as a selling opportunity long-term, but it will likely be done with a cautious attitude unless they have inside information that isn't readily available to the general public.

The 81.0000 level in the USD/RUB appears to be a logical target, but this still may take a while.

To trade the USD/RUB patience is needed and traders need clear goals that aren't too ambitious. The currency pair still has the ability to suddenly jump higher too, which is a danger.

The USD/RUB will continue to react to news developments regarding the Russia/ Ukrainian war and efforts to negotiate an agreement. However, it appears that a resolution is not in the cards in the near-term or over the next few weeks and this will likely lead to choppy conditions for the foreseeable future in the currency pair.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/RUB Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 82.3000

Current Support: 82.1000

High Target: 83.2000

Low Target: 81.8000

Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions ? Here's the best forex brokers in Russia to check out.