Domaine Carneros Celebrates 20 Years Of Solar Leadership This Earth Day

NAPA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As Earth Day approaches on April 22, Domaine Carneros is raising a glass to a significant milestone: over two decades of pioneering solar energy in the wine industry. What began in 2003 as the world's largest winery solar installation has evolved into a cutting-edge microgrid system that now provides nearly 80% of the winery's energy needs while reducing carbon emissions by 375 metric tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to powering 50 homes for a year.







Image caption: Microgrid Solar Panels – Domaine Carneros Winery 2025.

“When we installed our first solar array two decades ago, we were at the forefront of renewable energy adoption in the wine industry,” notes CEO Remi Cohen.“Today, our advanced microgrid technology represents the next generation of energy independence and environmental stewardship. As climate challenges intensify, Domaine Carneros continues its commitment to leading with a light footprint while crafting the highest quality wines.”

REVOLUTIONARY MICROGRID TECHNOLOGY

In partnership with Schneider Electric, named the world's most sustainable company by Time magazine, Domaine Carneros deployed the EcoStruxureTM Microgrid in 2023, doubling the winery's energy generation capacity. The system integrates 614 upgraded solar panels generating 427 kilowatts of clean energy with a 250KVA battery backup and generator. This infrastructure ensures uninterrupted operations during increasingly common power outages due to wildfires and severe weather events, and the system stores excess solar energy generated during the day for use in the evenings or early mornings during peak demand.

The microgrid's intelligent controls leverage AI to optimize energy usage in real time, resulting in significant operational benefits:



Self-generation of nearly 80% of energy for winery operations

Annual savings of $70,000

Ability to operate in“island mode” during grid outages Solar power production of 740MWh in the last year, equivalent to taking 110 cars off the road

The system also powers four electric vehicle charging stations for guests, seamlessly integrating green technology throughout the visitor experience.

AWARD-WINNING ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES

Domaine Carneros' comprehensive approach to sustainability has earned numerous prestigious recognitions, including:



2025 RISE Leadership Award for Energy Efficiency and Savings

2024 City of Napa Leadership Recycling Award

2023 RISE Leadership Award for waste prevention and supply chain greening

2020 Napa Climate NOW! Climate Champion in the Business Category 2019 California Green Medal Business Award

The winery maintains multiple environmental certifications, including California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, Napa Green Vineyard & Winery, Bay Area Green Business, and Fish Friendly Farming.

BEYOND ENERGY: COMPREHENSIVE SUSTAINABILITY

Domaine Carneros implements sustainability throughout its operations:



Diverting approximately 90% of solid waste from landfills through composting, recycling, and reuse

Recycling and reusing water used in production to irrigate estate vineyards

Reusing 20-25% of packaging materials, saving over a million pieces since 2010

Practicing Integrated Pest Management with owl boxes and beneficial cover crops

Composting approximately 450,000 pounds of food waste since 2013

Implementing lighter weight bottles to reduce shipping impacts Offsetting carbon emissions from wine club shipments

“Our commitment to environmental stewardship is fundamentally rooted in our estate vineyards under Allison Wilson's visionary stewardship,” says Remi Cohen, CEO of Domaine Carneros.“This commitment is further demonstrated through two decades of solar energy innovation powering our winemaking, ensuring our tradition of excellence thrives sustainably for generations to come.”

ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS

Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating a vision of terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the methode traditionelle of sparkling wine production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, and 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines largely estate grown and limited production Pinot Noirs.

Learn more: .

