SSIF Commemorates Jordan's Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) joined nationwide celebrations marking Jordan's Flag Day, in a ceremony held at the fund's headquarters, where the national flag was raised in a moment of“solemn dignity and collective pride.”

The event, attended by SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh, alongside members of the executive and staff, served as a“tribute” to the enduring values embodied by the Jordanian flag-sovereignty, unity, and unwavering national identity, according to a SSIF statement.

In his remarks, Kanakrieh noted:“On this day, we do not simply raise a flag-we elevate the principles it represents: sacrifice, resilience, and a shared commitment to nation-building. At SSIF, our mandate goes beyond financial stewardship; it is a national responsibility rooted in service, integrity, and a vision for a prosperous and secure Jordan.”

“We are honoured to contribute to the realisation of the Royal vision by safeguarding the savings of Jordanians and investing them for the benefit of future generations,” he added.

Kanakrieh also paid tribute to Jordan's security institutions, underscoring their steadfast role as guardians of national stability and sovereignty, highlighting that the Flag Day is a moment to“renew our collective resolve to uphold the values of public service and institutional strength-pillars upon which Jordan's future continues to be built.”

At precisely 12 noon, the national flag was raised in unison across all public and private institutions throughout the Kingdom, in a powerful display of national unity and reverence for the Hashemite banner-a symbol of honour, pride, and enduring peace.