Social Development Minister Launches 'Nazaha' Platform

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Wednesday launched the“Nazaha” platform.

The initiative comes under the framework of the“Nazaha: EU Support for Social Accountability and Empowering Civil Society for Good Governance” project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative is implemented by Al Hayat Centre-Rased and Rasheed for Integrity and Transparency (TI-Jordan), with joint funding from the European Union and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

Speaking at the event, which was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Marwan Refai, Deputy Head of the Spanish Mission in Amman Estibaliz Lopez, EU Delegation Programme Manager Tina Preihavic, and a number of civil society representatives, Bani Mustafa stressed that the launch of the platform marks a“qualitative” leap in empowering civil society organisations.

She praised it as another“achievement” added to the many accomplishments of Al Hayat Centre–Rased, particularly as it coincides with the Kingdom's celebrations of Flag Day.

The minister highlighted the importance of the collaborative efforts that led to the platform's creation, underscoring its role in enhancing governance, transparency, and compliance standards within civil society organisations.

These efforts, she noted, will contribute to objectively evaluating and classifying their performance, one of the ministry's key objectives.

The platform is also expected to support the ministry's drive to digitalise association data and streamline related procedures, especially through integration with the Takamol platform.

Bani Mustafa added that the platform's goals align with the updated National Social Protection Strategy, particularly its pillar on strengthening and empowering the association sector.