The Procession Of Christ Of The Good Death Honors Fallen Officers In The Old Town -
It was precisely National Police officers who carried the floats bearing the image of Christ of the Good Death on their shoulders, in an act of respect and devotion. “Our crucified Lord will travel through the streets of the Old Town, and it is also a tribute to those who have died in service within the State security forces,” said Brother Javier Mañas, parish priest of the Church of La Merced. The priest explained that the Christ of the Good Death represents the spiritual desire for a peaceful death, a vocation that many faithful express in prayer when asking the Lord for a peaceful departure. Brother Mañas also highlighted that during last year's Holy Week celebrations, more than 230,000 people, both Panamanians and foreign visitors, participated in the various religious events held in the Old Town, a figure that reflects the deep devotion felt in this part of the country.
