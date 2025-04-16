The Procession Of Christ Of The Good Death Honors Fallen Officers In The Old Town

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)On a moving day filled with faith and solemnity, the traditional procession of the Christ of the Good Death took place this past Tuesday in the city's Old Town. The religious activity began with the celebration of the Eucharist at the Church of Our Lady of Mercy and then made its way through the main streets of the historic center to the Basilica of Santa María la Antigua. This procession is especially dedicated to the country's security forces, such as the National Police, the National Aeronaval Service (Senan), the National Border Service (Senafront), the Institutional Protection Service (SPI), among others, in memory of the agents who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

It was precisely National Police officers who carried the floats bearing the image of Christ of the Good Death on their shoulders, in an act of respect and devotion. “Our crucified Lord will travel through the streets of the Old Town, and it is also a tribute to those who have died in service within the State security forces,” said Brother Javier Mañas, parish priest of the Church of La Merced. The priest explained that the Christ of the Good Death represents the spiritual desire for a peaceful death, a vocation that many faithful express in prayer when asking the Lord for a peaceful departure. Brother Mañas also highlighted that during last year's Holy Week celebrations, more than 230,000 people, both Panamanians and foreign visitors, participated in the various religious events held in the Old Town, a figure that reflects the deep devotion felt in this part of the country.