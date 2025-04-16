CM Adityanath Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 650 Crore Including Textile Park In Hardoi

MENAFN - KNN India)Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled 729 developmental schemes worth Rs 650 crore in Hardoi district.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the upcoming PM Mitra Textile Park on the borders of Hardoi district will benefit lakhs of youth and provide significant employment opportunities.

During his address, CM Adityanath praised the textile craftsmanship of Mallawan town, noting its beautiful weaving work. He explained that once the textile park is established, talented local weavers will find more work opportunities.

"The youth will no longer have to go to Punjab and Surat for work. Rather, people from other states will come to Hardoi for work," the Chief Minister stated.

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks initiative was announced by the government of India in March 2023.

Seven such parks will be established across the country in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister emphasised Hardoi's growing development and connectivity, noting that the district's medical college is now operational.

He announced that a nursing college will also be established soon, which will further enhance healthcare infrastructure and educational opportunities in the region.

Additionally, Rs 15 crore was distributed under the Rural Livelihood Mission, with beneficiaries also receiving support through the Khadi and Village Industries Promotion Scheme and other programs.

