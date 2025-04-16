Diplomatic Meet Highlights Investment Opportunities In India's Northeast Region

MENAFN - KNN India)In a strategic effort to boost international cooperation and attract global investment, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) hosted an Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The high-profile gathering drew diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries, showcasing the Northeast Region's (NER) potential and aiming to strengthen bilateral relations for sustainable development.

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia emphasised the strategic importance of the region in his keynote address, highlighting the government's commitment to transforming the Northeast into a hub for connectivity, trade, and innovation.

Scindia noted that each of the eight northeastern states possesses unique strengths and resources, making the region an invaluable asset in India's growth trajectory and a potential gateway to Southeast Asia, aligning with India's Act East Policy.

Minister of State for MDoNER Dr. Sukanta Majumdar highlighted major infrastructure development initiatives undertaken in the Northeast over the past decade under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, including expanded air, road, rail connectivity, and waterways.

Majumdar referenced the Prime Minister's characterisation of the Northeast as 'India's Asthalakshmi,' positioning it as a key economic asset ready for rapid industrialisation.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed the gathering regarding the Northeast's unique strengths, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a video message underscoring the region's prominence in India's development policies, particularly mentioning the significance of the Kaladan multi-modal transit project and the Northeast's potential as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets.

MDoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar delivered a comprehensive presentation on investment opportunities across various sectors in the Northeast, including IT & ITES, healthcare, agriculture, education, sports, tourism, infrastructure, textiles, and energy.

Kumar emphasised MDoNER's commitment to collaborating with diplomatic missions, international development agencies, and global investors to channel resources toward projects boosting employment, infrastructure, and human capital in the region.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran highlighted the strategic location of the Northeast, which shares international borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Nepal, and Myanmar.

He described the region as potentially serving as a base for India's growing economic connections with ASEAN and neighboring countries, while also noting the Northeast's rich cultural diversity and natural beauty.

The Ambassadors' Meet served as a pre-summit activity for the upcoming North East Investors Summit scheduled for May 23-24, 2025.

The event garnered significant interest, with diplomatic envoys expressing enthusiasm for partnerships to explore opportunities in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Senior officials from MDoNER and state governments of the Northeast Region also attended the event.

