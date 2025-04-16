Bezos-Backed Startup Aims To Commercialize $25,000 Pickup Truck

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) An electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos plans to develop a $25,000 electric truck for the small but rapidly expanding EV truck segment. At just $25,000, this electrified truck would be the cheapest electric truck and one of the cheapest electric vehicles on the U.S. market.

Slate enters the EV space at a time when existing players like Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) have identified their niches and are working to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office