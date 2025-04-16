Smartcentres Declares Distribution For April 2025

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 195 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets consisting of income producing value-oriented retail, purpose-built rental, first-class office and self-storage properties. SmartCentres owns 35.3 million square feet of leasable space with 98.7% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit or please contact: