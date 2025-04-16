BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE: BBAI) INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Large Losses In Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. Should Contact Bernstein Liebhard LLP To Discuss Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the“Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) between, inclusive.

For more information, submit a form at BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning the Company's accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by June 10, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members' behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

