Kaijo Introduces Sono Cleaner Plus Series Of Large Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kaijo, a leader in ultrasonic cleaning technology, has announced the launch of its new Sono Cleaner Plus Series of Large Ultrasonic Cleaners , designed to provide superior precision cleaning for large industrial applications. Engineered for automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, and industrial manufacturing industries, these systems offer enhanced cleaning efficiency while reducing labor and chemical usage.

With growing industry demands for high-capacity, eco-friendly, and cost-effective cleaning solutions, Kaijo's Sono Cleaner Plus Large-Capacity Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems deliver powerful cavitation technology capable of removing contaminants such as grease, dirt, carbon deposits, and residues from complex and sensitive components.

Advanced Cleaning Technology for Industrial Needs

Kaijo's Sono Cleaner Plus Series of Large Capacity Ultrasonic Cleaners are available in a range of tank sizes to accommodate large or intricate parts across various industries. These systems utilize high-frequency ultrasonic waves to create millions of microscopic cleaning bubbles, reaching deep into crevices and providing thorough, non-damaging cleaning.

With customizable frequency options ranging from 26 kHz to 200 kHz, the systems effectively handle a variety of materials, including metals, glass, and ceramics. Lower frequencies provide deep cleaning for robust components, while higher frequencies offer delicate cleaning for sensitive parts.

Key Benefits of the Sono Cleaner Plus Series Large Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems:

.Increased Cleaning Efficiency – Removes surface contaminants more effectively than traditional methods.

.Non-Damaging Precision Cleaning – Safe for delicate and complex parts.

.Eco-Friendly Operation – Reduces the need for harsh chemicals and minimizes waste.

.Customizable Size and Power – Options suitable for both large-scale and intricate industrial cleaning applications.

.Reduced Labor and Maintenance Costs – Requires minimal operator intervention.



Versatile Applications Across Industries

Kaijo's advanced Sono Cleaner Plus Series of Large Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems are designed to support a wide range of industries:

.Automotive: Effective removal of grease, carbon deposits, and production residues from frame components, engine parts, transmissions, and fuel injectors.

.Aerospace: Precision cleaning of delicate aerospace components such as turbine blades and fuel system parts.

.Medical & Pharmaceutical: Sterile cleaning of surgical instruments, medical devices, and lab equipment.

.Electronics: Gentle cleaning of silicon wafers and semiconductor devices, printed circuit board assembly contamination, hard disk media processing, and flat panel glass.

.General Manufacturing: Ideal for cleaning molds, machined parts, and other industrial components.

Commitment to Excellence

Kaijo continues to lead innovation in ultrasonic cleaning technology, delivering high-quality, reliable, and customizable solutions that cater to various industrial cleaning needs. Launching the Sono Cleaner Plus Series of Ultrasonic Cleaners reflects the company's commitment to efficiency, precision, and environmental responsibility.

For more details about Kaijo's Sono Series of Large Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems, visit .

About Kaijo

Kaijo has been a global leader in industrial ultrasonic cleaners for decades, serving industries with cutting-edge technology that maximizes cleaning efficiency and sustainability. The company's commitment to high-performance and precision ultrasonic cleaning systems continues to set industry standards worldwide.

