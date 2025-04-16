Fun Song ‘Aachaley’ From Sasikumar, Simran-Starrer ‘Tourist Family’ Released!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 16 (IANS) The makers of director Abishen Jeevinth's upcoming Tamil film 'Tourist Family', featuring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, on Wednesday released a new fun song from the film, titled 'Aachaley'.

Million Dollar Studios, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the YouTube link of the song.

It wrote,“ 'Aachaley' - Next fun song from #TouristFamily is out now. Time to hit play, dance your heart out & let the good vibes roll. #TouristFamilyFromMay1st. Written & directed by @abishanjeevinth. A @RSeanRoldan musical.”

The newly released single, 'Aachaley' features lyrics penned by Mohan Rajan and has been set to tune by music director Sean Roldan, who has also sung it. The fast paced, foot tapping number has also been picturised on Sean Roldan along with a bunch of school kids, with scenes of Sasikumar and Simran from the film making an occasional appearance.

The song, which lightly touches upon the pain that refugees face, has a positive ring to it and speaks of hope.

'Tourist Family', which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film's editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. Tourist Family has already created a buzz in the trade circles.

In fact, distributor Vithurs, who has bought the overseas rights of the upcoming feel-good family entertainer, had recently called the film a“gem” and said, that as an Eelam Tamil, the film was close to his heart.